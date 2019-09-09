Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Argentina legend, Diego Maradona has claimed that he helped to teach Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi how to take free-kicks during his regime as La Albiceleste head coach.The 58-year-old, who coached Messi while he was manager of the Argentina national team between 2008 and 2010, claims the Barca number 10 sought his counsel over his free-kick technique.Messi scored eight direct free-kicks last season for Barcelona but Maradona is now saying that his advice saw the 32-year-old improve greatly on his free kicks.Maradona, who was recently appointed coach of Gimnasia, Esgrima La Plata in Argentina Superliga, was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying on Monday: “Messi had an issue with free-kicks. When we finished every training session, we kept Leo behind so he could practice, and he started to hit the post.“I didn’t teach him how to take a free-kick, then he asked me how I was able to score.“I said, ‘you just have to hit it in the middle. They aren’t going to give me an Oscar to teach you this’.“And he replied, ‘but I hit it in the middle and the ball goes this way or that way’ and I told him,“don’t worry, you’re going to make it’. Now he just can’t miss.”