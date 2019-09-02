Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), on Sunday told Nigerians to hold the Cabinet responsible for any failure that may arise during their period of service to the country under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.He said: “As the inner caucus of President Buhari’s administration, who are trusted with the responsibilities of the protection and peaceful coexistence of the nation, Nigerians should blame them for failure or otherwise of the government.”Magashi spoke in Kano at a reception organised in his honour by the Kano Concern Citizens Initiative (KCCI).He said: “President Buhari should rest and allow us now to take full responsibility of what happens in his government.“Nigerians should have full confidence in us and the government because we will be fair to all when it comes to the protection of human souls and their property.”The minister noted that the nation’s defence is one vital job that needs the participation of everybody.He assured the nation the current Cabinet would listen to those who are patriotically ready to offer sound advice.Magashi noted that President Buhari had got trustworthy hands to work for the success of his administration. He said the Cabinet would not rest until its achieves the Next Level objectives.Also, the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, who was also honoured, said his ministry would ensure the nation attains food security President Buhari set for it.