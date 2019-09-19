



Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says Kayode Fayemi, his Ekiti state counterpart, has never discriminated against members of opposition parties.





Fayemi, chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Wike belongs to the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Wike gave the commendation at the inauguration of the ultra-modern Rumuwoji market in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Wednesday.





The inauguration of the project is part of activities to mark Wike’s 100 days in office.

Wike said Fayemi was made the special guest of honour at the event due to his exemplary leadership.





“My brother, the Chairman of NGF, Governor Fayemi is a great leader. He has never discriminated against opposition parties. He sees everybody as partners in progress,” he said.





“He is one of the few leaders who understand that a political party is a vehicle to get into government and that party affiliation should not bring animosity, especially when development is the focus.”





Wike also commended Fayemi for intervening during the controversial mosque demolition which created tension in the state.





“He called me when he heard about the development. He came here and intervened in the matter, not minding our political party affiliation. That is leadership. And such a leader should be encouraged,” he said.





In his remark, Fayemi commended Wike for engaging in several projects in the state.





He said such people-oriented action earned him the nickname “Mr Project”.





The Ekiti governor said his administration as the chairman of NGF will remain committed to supporting and defending members of the forum irrespective of political affiliation.

