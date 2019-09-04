



DB Advisors is a company that studies emotional intelligence through collecting information on a voluntary basis, for marketing, sociological, psychological and other research, in the form of electronic questionnaires and tests.





Our goal is to make as many people as possible from all over the world learn to understand each other, recognize emotions and be able to manage them. Also,our company contributes to the development of leadership qualities. We strive for this through daily debates in which participants need to recognize the majority opinion.





Debates on DBAdvisors





DB Advisors website holds daily debates, which are divided into 3 groups: Classic’15 ; Everest’15; Supreme’15. You answer the questions in this debate based on the opinions and thoughts of the majority or the average result of all respondents.





We distribute packages based on Everest’ 15 and Supreme’ 15 debates, which will allow you to participate in these debates and win prizes .





DBAdvisors Tournaments





We regularly hold tournaments on DB Advisors website:





United Average Championship (UAC) is a weekly tournament based on the Average Supreme’15 debates. The Prize Fund is $1200 and it is distributed among the top-5 participants in the ranking. The participants who scored a coefficient close to the average take prize places in the ranking.





Emotion Game tournament is a tournament based on the archive of questions from DB Advisors database. You can take part in thetournament an unlimited number of times, thus improving your result. Your best resultenters the ranking. The Prize Fundof $700 is distributed among the top-10 participants who scored the best result.





Articles on DBAdvisors





You can find interviews, interesting analytics, informative articles, relevant and important issues and more on DB Advisors website.





If you like to read about what is happening in the world and how people react to it, if you want to know people's opinion about any issue, if you like to read original and catchy articles, you are welcome.





