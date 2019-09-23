Some kidnappers have reportedly abducted Ben Akile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State.
He was abducted along Zakibiam on Katsina-Ala road in Benue North-East senatorial district.
It was reported that Ben Akile was heading for a PDP zonal meeting.
Details later.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.