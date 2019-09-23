 Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Benue | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Benue

Some kidnappers have reportedly abducted Ben Akile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State.

He was abducted along Zakibiam on Katsina-Ala road in Benue North-East senatorial district.

It was reported that Ben Akile was heading for a PDP zonal meeting.




Details later.



