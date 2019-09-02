Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Monday protested at the United Kingdom High Commission in Abuja over the court judgment granted to Process and Industrial Development Ltd to take over $9.6bn worth of Nigeria’s asset.The protesters vow to continue their action for the next one week until the judgement is reversed.They carried various placards with inscription such “$9.6bn judgement is a fraud,” “No to illegal take over of our national assets,” “Nigeria rejects fraudulent judgment from British judge,” among others.Details later…