Afrobeat maestro, Seun Kuti has described music award ceremony, Grammy, as “boring.”The controversial saxophonist made this known in a chat with LITV.“Grammys are boring y’all. I’m sorry to tell you. First of all, it starts at 2, that’s what I didn’t know. Because on TV. it starts at 8.“That 2 hours on TV, that’s the ghen ghen part. Grammy starts at 2. And from 2 to 7 is a big Jesus Christ party. Nigerians will feel welcome in this place, I’m telling you … It is about 40 different gospel categories. You don’t even understand how big the Grammys is tied. That’s why I understood when Soweto Gospel Choir won,” he said.Recall that Seun Kuti lost out in the ‘World Music Award’ category to South African group, Soweto Gospel Choir, at the 2019 edition of the Grammys held in February at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, California.The Soweto Gospel Choir clinched the award in that category to become the most successful African group in Grammy award history.