Wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and founder of the Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path-Initiative, Mrs. Martha Emmanuel, has decried the high rate of divorce among couples in the state.She said divorce is so rampant that something urgent ought to be done to arrest the trend.Mr Emmanuel stated this at the University of Uyo during the official launch of the Amathy Peace Pheromones Foundation and Payforphan Foundation, initiated by the President of the University of Uyo Women Association, Mrs Rosalyn Essien.Amarthy Peace Pheromones is a non-profit humanitarian organisation committed to entrenching peace across all strata of the society while Payforphan foundation is dedicated to alleviating the plights of the less privileged persons in the society.Mrs Emmanuel tasked Mrs Essien, to use her professional knowledge in peace and conflict management to advise and broker peace among estranged couples in the state.She said, “The rate of divorce among couples now is becoming worrisome and rampant and as the initiator of these projects you have a lot to do in that aspect. As a professional in peace and conflict management, you have the capacity to counsel, advise and broker peace among broken homes.”