



A Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has insisted that former President Goodluck Jonathan must appear in court.





Metuh insisted that the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice O.E. Abang should invite Jonathan to give evidence in his ongoing trial.





The former PDP Spokesperson is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC alongside his company, Destra Investment.





They are being tried on seven-count charges, bordering on money laundering to the tune of N400 million, which he allegedly received from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, in 2014 under Sambo Dasuki as national security adviser without justification.









“This is because I made a presentation and he informed me that he will make funds available for the prosecution of that national assignment and he even called me to tell me that the N400 million has been paid.





“I do not expect the President to be an agent of any individual or organ of his office, but I do know that he has a lot of aides that handle matters relating to different aspects.”





He called the attention of the court to the fact that he applied for the former President to be subpoenaed to give evidence concerning his claim that he was authorized by the ex-president but that the court ignored him, restating that the court should subpoena Jonathan to come and give evidence in the matter.





Metuh revealed that Mike Ozekhome, the then lawyer to Jonathan told him that he needed to pay about N1.2 billion for Jonathan’s transportation and to guarantee his security, before he could come to the court.





He added, “I am just hearing for the first time that the former president denied knowing me and had no business with me. I am not in a position to confirm or deny about the opposition of his excellency to be a witness; I can only confirm that he insisted that I should pay N1.2 billion.”





At this point, the prosecution tendered the certified copies of the motion document filed by Ozekhome and tendered the motion filed on October 27, 2017 by him on behalf of the former President Jonathan, seeking to set aside the subpoena as well as the affidavit in support of the said motion and written address.





The prosecution also tendered a counter-affidavit of the senior counsel, made on October 30, 2017 but filed on November 1, 2017.





Justice Abang adjourned the matter to Thursday, September, 26, 2019 for conclusion of arguments and admissibility of documents and for continuation of trial.

