Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Beautiful actress and entrepreneur, Uche Elendu has revealed that it is difficult to find good women in this age and time.The light skinned beauty entrepreneur said there are lots of women but only few of them are good.According to her: “There are lots of women out there but we have very few good women. Most women out there are materialistic, wicked; they are out to frustrate men because they have been hurt. So, when you get a woman that loves you unconditionally with or without money, appreciate her. Not all women are materialistic some women just want you to show them love, most of them go to church to pray for their husbands to have money, pray for their husbands protection and favour. Most spend their last card on their husbands to make sure they are happy but at the end what they get is rejection. Their husbands leave them to follow slay queens that will suck the little one they are able to get”, she told Thisday.Speaking further, Elendu added that this leads to failed marriages.“It doesn’t have anything to do with my personal life. It is just painful and obvious that’s it happening in our society today, that’s why marriages are crashing. Men feel that when they marry a woman or probably she’s given them a child, then she doesn’t have any other place to go. They prefer to go out and look for those slim girls, wearing bum short, that’s why I say women should stop tying wrapper at home”.