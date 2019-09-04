Idowu Philips, veteran Nollywood actress better known as Iya Rainbow, has joined the list of celebrities reacting to the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.





Unlike others, who vented their chagrin on social media platforms, the 76-year-old movie star took the current affairs of the country to the presence of God in prayers.





In a video shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, she is seen at an unknown beach intervening for the country through prayers.





Clad in a white garment and a cap to match, Iya Rainbow can be heard speaking in Yoruba language while calling for help from God.

“God, my country Nigeria is dying. Nigeria is a great country with rich natural resources. It is widely called the giant of Africa. No doubt, it is a country in the eyes of foreigners who wish to invest their resources into the country,” she captioned the video.





“Nigeria has continued to play a leading role in some sectors in Africa. And it has the potential to be a wider global player in the coming decades through the prayers of intercessory. The Bible says, Psalm 122:6, Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.”

On Sunday, three people were reportedly killed in Johannesburg and many properties destroyed in an attack on foreigners, including Nigerians, based in South Africa.





Genevieve Nnaji had earlier joined Tiwa Savage and many Nigerian celebrities who have expressed their annoyance at the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.





Toke Makinwa, Funke Akindele and Mo Abudu also condemned the xenophobia.





Burna Boy had slammed AKA, South African rapper, over his tension-inciting comments about Nigeria’s relationship with South Africa, while Wizkid stated that South Africans are “fighting the wrong war”.

