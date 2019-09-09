Nigerian gospel singer, Lynxx shocked many of his fans after he shared an unusual photo of himself and Genevieve Nnaji, Nollywood actress.
The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself and the talented actress all cuddled up.
On his Instastory, he also shared a video of the pair strolling on the streets of London and it has gotten fans talking all day.
“I really think she deserves to be with a real guy like Lynxx She needs to be reactivated,” a fan wrote.
“Is it only me that’s feeling jealous with this Genevieve and Lynxxx dating news. I keep asking myself, what did Lynxxx do that made him deserve Genevieve and I’ve been here watching her movies for close to 20years. God can you still do something for me,” a Twitter user said.
“The fact that we’re all seeing this video is evidence that Lynxx and Genevieve are not dating. Genevieve is too lowkey, na only God know who dey break her mouth and who dey eat her work,” another user said.
Zlatan clinch Bolanle— MAGNUS VIR⛵🇨🇦 (@teruxxiii) September 8, 2019
David finally proposed to Chioma
BamBam and Teddy A don wed sef
Now..
Lynxxx and Genevieve??
Something is going on in this industry……
