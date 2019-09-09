Zlatan clinch Bolanle

David finally proposed to Chioma

BamBam and Teddy A don wed sef



Now..



Lynxxx and Genevieve??

Something is going on in this industry…… — MAGNUS VIR⛵🇨🇦 (@teruxxiii) September 8, 2019

The fact that we’re all seeing this video is an evidence that Lynxxx and Genevieve are not dating.



Genevieve is too lowkey, na only God know who dey break her mouth and who dey eat her work. 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/6wL8RFGxc7 — Akorede J. Ayanbisi (@theBussmarn) September 8, 2019

Nigerian gospel singer, Lynxx shocked many of his fans after he shared an unusual photo of himself and Genevieve Nnaji, Nollywood actress.The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself and the talented actress all cuddled up.On his Instastory, he also shared a video of the pair strolling on the streets of London and it has gotten fans talking all day.“I really think she deserves to be with a real guy like Lynxx She needs to be reactivated,” a fan wrote.“Is it only me that’s feeling jealous with this Genevieve and Lynxxx dating news. I keep asking myself, what did Lynxxx do that made him deserve Genevieve and I’ve been here watching her movies for close to 20years. God can you still do something for me,” a Twitter user said.“The fact that we’re all seeing this video is evidence that Lynxx and Genevieve are not dating. Genevieve is too lowkey, na only God know who dey break her mouth and who dey eat her work,” another user said.