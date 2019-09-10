



Femi Gabjabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, has appointed Fatima Ajimobi, daughter of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, as his special assistant on NGOs and civil society.





Idris Ajimobi, Fatima’s husband, disclosed this in an Instagram post while congratulating his wife on her position.





In the long read, he also bared the details of his wife’s steadfastness with humanitarian work and her ‘“Let’s Talk Humanity“‘, a non-profit initiative founded to aid the “development of the Nigerian community and Africa as a whole.”





“Fatima Abiola-Ajimobi, I don’t know if you still believe me because I say it so often. You’re an extraordinary young woman. I have watched you struggle when you were at your lowest and noticed how you never lost faith. You walk confidently in the direction of your dreams, the mantra you live by,” he wrote.





“I remember when I first met you and all you talked about was your humanitarian work through your NGO Let’s Talk Humanity. Your goal is and has always been to see the Nigerian child happy and thriving at their full potential. That’s your goal. You dreamt it and you strive hard to achieve it.





“I mean you run an e-learning center for the disabled students at the Tudun Maliki Special School in Kano. Visually and hearing-impaired students learning through technology! If this isn’t love, then I don’t know what is.





“Everyone falls but the magic with you is that you bounce back every time, stronger, more fierce, more determined. You learn always! You respond with love when you are dealt with hate, you choose good every time even when it’s not deserved.





“My prayer for you, my wife, is that your courage never ceases and your light never dims. At such a young age, I am privileged to congratulate you on your appointment as the Special Assistant on NGOs and Civil Society to the Speaker of the National House of Representatives.”





In March 2018, Fatima and Idris tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that played host to political bigwigs and top shots in the business world.

