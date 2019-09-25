Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, famously known as Dawisu, has described Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as ‘Vice President Academics.’





Yakasai made the mockery remark via his official Twitter handle @dawisu, on Wednesday while responding to a tweet by one @bhulaskonsult.





@bhulaskonsult had asked, ”It seems everyone in Nigeria is in New York for 🇺🇳 UN Assembly?.”





However, responding, Dawisu said, ”Vice President (Academics) is still around sir.”





This stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media, who claimed Ganduje aide’s response was an insult to the office of the Vice President.





Here are some comments gathered.





@dondekojo, ”Dawisu insults and denigrates SW APC at every turn, yet they keep clapping for him. Ki olorun ma se wa ni eru aye.”





@theofficialFEMI, ”On a more serious note, Dawisu not only insulted Osinbajo in that tweet but also the entire South West. This is the second time he has done such publicly. Enough reason for him to lose his job. More than enough reason for SW APC youth wing to report him.”





@yojora, ”As far as I’m concerned, Dawisu is only tweeting the things that reflect the feelings of his boss & his cohorts.”





@theofficialFEMI, ”If Dawisu still has a job by weekend then I will completely give up on South West APC.”





@iykimo, ”Dawisu is telling you guys what his bosses think about your MCM. Some of us have were shouting prior to the 2019 presidential elections that supporting GMB based on ‘it’s our turn in 2023’ is politically naive. It’s like supporting Abacha to handover to you.”





@Abdyusuf1984, ”Dawisu tweets here is becoming unbecoming… Imagine him belittling Prof Yemi Osinbajo.”





@Bisoye41307024, ”With all due respect, this your tweet is totally out of it, you shouldn’t stand with those that make a mockery of your compatriot, not to even talk of @ProfOsinbajo.”





@MistaChika, ”Dawisu called Osinbajo VP academic and south west APC went mute. In this next level everyone must protect his meal ticket. If you talk, you are in trouble. It playing out already. To thy tent oh south west APC.”





@DOlusegun, ”If speaking against a party leader was considered anti-party activity, I’m sure I would have been expelled for calling Ganduje his rightful name ”Gandollar”. Trust me, Dawisu’s insult is a non issue because his opinion doesn’t count. Don’t let these niggaz rile you up.”





@AsiwajuOladimej, ”It is not about El-Rufai. It is about Dawisu who has failed to be sensitive to some critical issues. This is the 2nd time, Imagine if Dipo had called PYO VP Academic, just imagine how our own brothers would’ve dragged him. It says a lot about us.”

