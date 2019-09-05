Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo are among the 55 nominees for this year’s FIFA FIFPRO’s Men World 11.FIFA on Thursday published the 55 nominees on their official website.The final FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 2019 will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony at the Teatro alla Scala on Monday 23 September.Full list of 55 nominees for this year’s FIFA FIFPRO’s Men World 11 below…Goalkeepers (5)Alisson Becker (BRA) – Liverpool FCDavid De Gea (ESP) – Manchester UnitedEderson Moraes (BRA) – Manchester CityJan Oblak (SVN) – Atletico MadridMarc-Andre ter Stegen (GER) – FC BarcelonaDefenders (20)Jordi Alba (ESP) – FC BarcelonaTrent Alexander-Arnold (ENG) – Liverpool FCDani Alves (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain / Sao Paulo FCJoao Cancelo (POR) – Juventus / Manchester CityDaniel Carvajal (ESP) – Real MadridGiorgio Chiellini (ITA) – JuventusMatthijs de Ligt (NED) – Ajax / JuventusDiego Godin (URU) – Atletico Madrid / InternazionaleJoshua Kimmich (GER) – Bayern MunichKalidou Koulibaly (SEN) – SSC NapoliAymeric Laporte (FRA) – Manchester CityMarcelo (BRA) – Real MadridGerard Pique (ESP) – FC BarcelonaSergio Ramos (ESP) – Real MadridAndrew Robertson (SCO) – Liverpool FCAlex Sandro (BRA) – JuventusThiago Silva (BRA) – Paris Saint-GermainVirgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool FCRaphael Varane (FRA) – Real MadridKyle Walker (ENG) – Manchester CityMidfielders (15)Sergio Busquets (ESP) – FC BarcelonaCasemiro (BRA) – Real MadridKevin de Bruyne (BEL) – Manchester CityFrenkie de Jong (NED) – Ajax / FC BarcelonaChristian Eriksen (DEN) – Tottenham HotspurEden Hazard (BEL) – Chelsea FC / Real MadridN’Golo Kante (FRA) – Chelsea FCToni Kroos (GER) – Real MadridArthur Melo (BRA) – FC BarcelonaLuka Modric (CRO) – Real MadridPaul Pogba (FRA) – Manchester UnitedIvan Rakitic (CRO) – FC BarcelonaBernardo Silva (POR) – Manchester CityDusan Tadic (SRB) – AjaxArturo Vidal (CHI) – FC BarcelonaForwards (15)Sergio Aguero (ARG) – Manchester CityKarim Benzema (FRA) – Real MadridCristiano Ronaldo (POR) – JuventusRoberto Firmino (BRA) – Liverpool FCAntoine Griezmann (FRA) – Atletico Madrid / FC BarcelonaSon Heungmin (KOR) – Tottenham HotspurHarry Kane (ENG) – Tottenham HotspurRobert Lewandowski (POL) – Bayern MunichSadio Mane (SEN) – Liverpool FCKylian Mbappe (FRA) – Paris Saint-GermainLionel Messi (ARG) – FC BarcelonaNeymar (BRA) – Paris Saint-GermainMohamed Salah (EGY) – Liverpool FCRaheem Sterling (ENG) – Manchester CityLuis Suarez (URU) – FC Barcelona