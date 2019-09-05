 FULL LIST: Messi, Mane, Ronaldo named in FIFA FIFPRO’s Men World 11 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » FULL LIST: Messi, Mane, Ronaldo named in FIFA FIFPRO’s Men World 11

3:41 PM 0
A+ A-


Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo are among the 55 nominees for this year’s FIFA FIFPRO’s Men World 11.

FIFA on Thursday published the 55 nominees on their official website.

The final FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 2019 will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony at the Teatro alla Scala on Monday 23 September.

Full list of 55 nominees for this year’s FIFA FIFPRO’s Men World 11 below…



Goalkeepers (5)

Alisson Becker (BRA) – Liverpool FC

David De Gea (ESP) – Manchester United

Ederson Moraes (BRA) – Manchester City

Jan Oblak (SVN) – Atletico Madrid

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GER) – FC Barcelona

Defenders (20)

Jordi Alba (ESP) – FC Barcelona

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG) – Liverpool FC

Dani Alves (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain / Sao Paulo FC

Joao Cancelo (POR) – Juventus / Manchester City

Daniel Carvajal (ESP) – Real Madrid

Giorgio Chiellini (ITA) – Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt (NED) – Ajax / Juventus

Diego Godin (URU) – Atletico Madrid / Internazionale

Joshua Kimmich (GER) – Bayern Munich

Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN) – SSC Napoli

Aymeric Laporte (FRA) – Manchester City

Marcelo (BRA) – Real Madrid

Gerard Pique (ESP) – FC Barcelona

Sergio Ramos (ESP) – Real Madrid

Andrew Robertson (SCO) – Liverpool FC

Alex Sandro (BRA) – Juventus

Thiago Silva (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain

Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool FC

Raphael Varane (FRA) – Real Madrid

Kyle Walker (ENG) – Manchester City

Midfielders (15)

Sergio Busquets (ESP) – FC Barcelona

Casemiro (BRA) – Real Madrid

Kevin de Bruyne (BEL) – Manchester City

Frenkie de Jong (NED) – Ajax / FC Barcelona

Christian Eriksen (DEN) – Tottenham Hotspur

Eden Hazard (BEL) – Chelsea FC / Real Madrid

N’Golo Kante (FRA) – Chelsea FC

Toni Kroos (GER) – Real Madrid

Arthur Melo (BRA) – FC Barcelona

Luka Modric (CRO) – Real Madrid

Paul Pogba (FRA) – Manchester United

Ivan Rakitic (CRO) – FC Barcelona

Bernardo Silva (POR) – Manchester City

Dusan Tadic (SRB) – Ajax

Arturo Vidal (CHI) – FC Barcelona

Forwards (15)

Sergio Aguero (ARG) – Manchester City

Karim Benzema (FRA) – Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus

Roberto Firmino (BRA) – Liverpool FC

Antoine Griezmann (FRA) – Atletico Madrid / FC Barcelona

Son Heungmin (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane (ENG) – Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Lewandowski (POL) – Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane (SEN) – Liverpool FC

Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi (ARG) – FC Barcelona

Neymar (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain

Mohamed Salah (EGY) – Liverpool FC

Raheem Sterling (ENG) – Manchester City

Luis Suarez (URU) – FC Barcelona



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top