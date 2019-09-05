Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo are among the 55 nominees for this year’s FIFA FIFPRO’s Men World 11.
FIFA on Thursday published the 55 nominees on their official website.
The final FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 2019 will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony at the Teatro alla Scala on Monday 23 September.
Full list of 55 nominees for this year’s FIFA FIFPRO’s Men World 11 below…
Goalkeepers (5)
Alisson Becker (BRA) – Liverpool FC
David De Gea (ESP) – Manchester United
Ederson Moraes (BRA) – Manchester City
Jan Oblak (SVN) – Atletico Madrid
Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GER) – FC Barcelona
Defenders (20)
Jordi Alba (ESP) – FC Barcelona
Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG) – Liverpool FC
Dani Alves (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain / Sao Paulo FC
Joao Cancelo (POR) – Juventus / Manchester City
Daniel Carvajal (ESP) – Real Madrid
Giorgio Chiellini (ITA) – Juventus
Matthijs de Ligt (NED) – Ajax / Juventus
Diego Godin (URU) – Atletico Madrid / Internazionale
Joshua Kimmich (GER) – Bayern Munich
Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN) – SSC Napoli
Aymeric Laporte (FRA) – Manchester City
Marcelo (BRA) – Real Madrid
Gerard Pique (ESP) – FC Barcelona
Sergio Ramos (ESP) – Real Madrid
Andrew Robertson (SCO) – Liverpool FC
Alex Sandro (BRA) – Juventus
Thiago Silva (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain
Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool FC
Raphael Varane (FRA) – Real Madrid
Kyle Walker (ENG) – Manchester City
Midfielders (15)
Sergio Busquets (ESP) – FC Barcelona
Casemiro (BRA) – Real Madrid
Kevin de Bruyne (BEL) – Manchester City
Frenkie de Jong (NED) – Ajax / FC Barcelona
Christian Eriksen (DEN) – Tottenham Hotspur
Eden Hazard (BEL) – Chelsea FC / Real Madrid
N’Golo Kante (FRA) – Chelsea FC
Toni Kroos (GER) – Real Madrid
Arthur Melo (BRA) – FC Barcelona
Luka Modric (CRO) – Real Madrid
Paul Pogba (FRA) – Manchester United
Ivan Rakitic (CRO) – FC Barcelona
Bernardo Silva (POR) – Manchester City
Dusan Tadic (SRB) – Ajax
Arturo Vidal (CHI) – FC Barcelona
Forwards (15)
Sergio Aguero (ARG) – Manchester City
Karim Benzema (FRA) – Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus
Roberto Firmino (BRA) – Liverpool FC
Antoine Griezmann (FRA) – Atletico Madrid / FC Barcelona
Son Heungmin (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane (ENG) – Tottenham Hotspur
Robert Lewandowski (POL) – Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane (SEN) – Liverpool FC
Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi (ARG) – FC Barcelona
Neymar (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain
Mohamed Salah (EGY) – Liverpool FC
Raheem Sterling (ENG) – Manchester City
Luis Suarez (URU) – FC Barcelona
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.