



Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani said, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai was angry that the Presidency dropped his name from attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





In a statement he personally signed and made available in Abuja on Friday, he described his arch political rival as “a patented traitor and leech on the throne of power.”





Throwing more tantrums, he said: “A boot licking, butt licking Accidental Governor with no civil service experience other than subservience to any person in power.





“A rabidly ambitious pigmy with speciality.

“A patented traitor and leech on the throne of power.





“A certified religious bigot and attested ethnic irredentist; a poison in the pack of a toothpaste.





“A little Hitler, a fake progressive with a honour as minute as his height





“Elrufai is angry the villa dropped his name from UNGA in New York.





President Muhammadu Buhari is currently at New York attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday