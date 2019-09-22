



Reno Omokri stated that former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked him to forgive publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, in the wake of the treasonable felony charges filed against him by the Buhari-led government.

Recall that yesterday, Reno did a thread on Twitter reminding Nigerians of how Sowore reportedly attacked and insulted Jonathan when he was in power. (read HERE





According to Reno, he sent the former president an article he wrote, attacking Sowore but Jonathan asked him to forgive the publisher and do whatever he can to help him. Read his post below.

