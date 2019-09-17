Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Five candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination are being prosecuted for allegedly altering their scores.They were apprehended between June and September by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and handed over to the police.JAMB Head of Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the prosecution of the candidates on Monday in an interview with newsmen.Adah Eche, Cletus Kokowa, Kingsley Unekwe and Rejoice Mordi are among the candidates facing trial.Eche was arrested on June 24 for allegedly changing his score from 153 to 290.The 19-year-old confessed to the crime.According to him, some social media users helped him to forge the results.He said the unknown social media users claimed they could alter JAMB results.Eche reportedly called the numbers provided by the fraudsters to seek their help to add to his score. A fake results slip was later sent to him.The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrested Kokowa in Abuja on July 4 for allegedly engaging a syndicate to alter his score from 162 to 206, after paying N10,000.Meanwhile, Unekwe was arrested on August 16 for changing his score from 201 to 269.JAMB said with the help of some people, Unekwe forged his results slip which he presented to his parents who wanted him to study medicine.Mordi was arrested on September 8 for altering her score from 164 to 264.The candidate told JAMB that she got the fake results from an agent identified as Iyanu Oluwa through WhatsApp.Benjamin said, “Some of them have appeared in court, and most of them have been arraigned. Others are on bail. But there is no conviction yet.”The JAMB chief added, “Admission for the 2019/2020 session has started and certainly we have a number but I don’t have it now. It is still very insignificant.”