



The hardest decisions that footballers have to make is to move from their home club. However, as any Betway fan will tell you, sometimes it works out for the better. With Betway football betting becoming more popular than ever, you need to ask if you should jump onto the Betway bandwagon too. However, to succeed in online betting, you need to do more - like knowing which players to bet on.





The Top Five Nigerian Footballers Who are Might Want to Take a Transfer Decision





Here is a look at five Nigerian players who are in the midst of transfer news.





#1. Henry Onyekuru

It seems that fate has decided that Henry will be heading to Monaco. The Nigerian player has been playing for Everton for two years, and it seems he is about to start something new in France. Rumors have it that Monaco are willing to pay £15 million for Everton to part with the player. This will be a permanent deal after it emerged that Onyekuru has not been able to get a work permit to play for his club in the English Premier League. There was much potential from the 22-year-old, but at least the Toffees are going to gain a profit of £7 million.





#2. Samuel Chukwueze

What are the chances that Samuel Chukwueze will be transferring to Liverpool? The hype for the transfer of the 20-year-old has been rocketing the football airwaves for the past month. Chukwueze enjoyed a good season with his club Villarreal after scoring eight goals. A move to England would make a significant impact on the player's football career.





#3.Jamilla Collins

The Super Eagles player had an impressive run during the just concluded AFCON 2019 tournament . Several clubs have shown interest in signing up the player. Some of them include; Besiktas and Norwich. It is believed that the Turkish club Besiktas will give Collins a chance to play in the Champions League. However, it is good to note that Norwich has recently been promoted to the Premier League. The 24-year-old defender has a lengthy contract with his German club; Paderborn.





#4. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has finally moved to the Ligue 1 after signing a five-year contract with club Lille. He exited his club RSC Charleroi at the beginning of the month. He had a good run with the Belgian side after he scored 20 goals last season. He is not the only Nigerian who is joining the French club, Vincent Enyeama and Peter Odemwingie also signed with club Lille.





#5. Kenneth Omeruo

Spanish La Liga will be enjoying Kenneth Omeruo's services. The 25-year-old has signed a transfer deal to move from Chelsea permanently. It is believed that Leganése got the player for £5 million, which is lower than Chelsea's original asking price. However, to compensate for the loss, there is a sell-on-clause agreement between the two clubs when Omeruo will be transferred again. He has played for the Turkish Ligue, Eredivisie, and the Championship League. He enjoyed one of the most prolonged stays in Chelsea. He was signed in 2012.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday