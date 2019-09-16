Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian Immigration Service said it will soon start to deport foreigners living in Nigeria without permit.Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammad Baba-Dede said this while addressing border communities at Maigatari local government in Jigawa State.He stated that from 12th of January 2020, Nigeria will depot any foreigner living illegally back to their country.“Federal Government has given six months of grace to all foreigners living in Nigeria illegally to register before 12th of January 2020.“We have already started registration, therefore, whoever refuses to register before the dateline will be forced out of the country”Baban-Dede said that the registration of foreigners was aimed at enhancing national security.He also advised citizens to obtain their National Identity Card and report any foreigner who failed to register after the expiration of the dateline.