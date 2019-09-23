Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Federal Government has said it had signed a conditional grant with state governments through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).It also said plans were underway to align indicators of the global goals into the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).The Technical Advisor in the Office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs), Dr. Bala Yunusa, stated this at a stakeholders’ workshop in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.The programme, which was organised by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), had the theme: Niger Delta and the SDGs: Accelerating Progress Towards Attainment.Yunusa said aligning the indicators of the goals into the NBS would make it easy to have accurate assessment of Nigeria’s efforts towards attaining the goals.