



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister has sent his best wishes to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on the occasion of his birthday.





In a message his sent via his official Twitter handle, @realFFK, Fani-Kayode prayed God to grant the IPOB leader more years of victories





He also prayed that God may shame Kanu’s enemies and disarm his detractors.

Fani-Kayode said, “Happy birthday to my dear brother @MaziNnamdiKanu. May God grant you many more years of peace, joy, blessings, good health, prosperity and victories!





“May he shame your enemies and disarm your detractors. May you continue to go from strength to strength and wax strong in battle!”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday