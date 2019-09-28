



Former presidential aide, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday, spoke on reactions trailing the eviction of BBNaija housemate, Tacha.





He expressed sadness that the citizens keep quite on happenings in Nigeria but focus on other things.





Nigerians have been discussing Friday’s development in the BBNaija house. While some have declared support for Tacha, others said she got what she deserved.





On Twitter, Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, wrote: “Nigerians are more concerned about the fate of Big B Naija’s #Tasha than they are about the sorry plight that @MBuhari has put them in.





“It’s like a lost man that has defecated all over his body obsessing about a pretty butterfly instead of washing his posterior &taking a shower!”





It would be reacalled that another former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, condemned celebrities and called them “shallow” for not giving same attention to national issues.





Big Brother disqualified Tacha night over act of provocation and violence.





Biggie, who quoted an article from the Big Brother’s rules, said ”You are guilty of physical assault and violence.”





He, therefore, disqualified Tacha from the reality show and issued two strikes to Mercy.





Meanwhile, Peter of P-square has recanted his promise to give Tacha the prize money if she didn’t win.





