



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to a statement by the leader of Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Prof Ango Abdullahi on north ruling Nigeria beyond 2023.





Abdullahi declared that there was nothing wrong with the Presidency remaining in the North beyond 2023.





Abdullahi, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, added that much noise on lopsidedness that favored the North was not true.





According to him, there was nothing wrong with the appointment of more Service Chiefs from the region.





But, reacting, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page blasted Abdullahi.





According to him, the north can keep the presidency but let other regions go.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “There is nothing wrong if the Presidency remains in the north in 2023”-Ango Abdullahi, you can keep your accursed and damned Presidency: just let us go!





“We want to be rid of you. We want to be free of you. We want to leave you. We want to cut off from you. Just let us go!”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday