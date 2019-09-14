



Former Minister of Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba, has decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from United Democratic party (UDP).





Alhassan, who contested the governorship election on the platform of UDP during the 2019 general elections in Taraba State, made the decision during a stakeholders meeting of UDP in Jalingo, Daily Trust reports.





Giving her reason, Alhassan said her defection to PDP was based on the outcome of the opinion poll during stakeholders meeting.





According to her, she had no option than to go by the decision of the majority members of UDP and decamp to PDP.

The stakeholders meeting, held at the former Minister’s Jalingo residence.





It was attended by representatives of UDP members from 168 wards across the 16 local government areas of the state.





Recallthat Alhassan in a letter sent to the President dated Saturday, 29 September, 2018, the former Minister quit Buhari’s government.





She thanked President Buhari for the opportunity to serve.





She also left the APC with all local government party leaders as well as some state lawmakers and joined United Democratic Party,UDP.

