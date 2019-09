leading to what appears like a physical confrontation. (read HERE

While Kemen, a 2017 housemate wants to know if Big Brother Pepperdem Season 4 have a Rule Book. See his post below:

Ex-BBNaija housemates, Khloe, Uti, others have called out the organisers of Big Brother Naija on their social media pages. They each wondered what the rules for this year's show was and why present housemate, Tacha has not being disqualified.Tacha and Mercy got into an heated argument this morningKhloe in her post, wondered why the rules used to disqualify her and fellow ex-housemate, K-Brule, from the show in 2018 appears not to apply in this year's BBN. Recall that Khloe and K-Brule were disqualified during the BBN Double Wahala show. The pair were issued a strike following a disagreement they had .K-Brule during an argument, tried to attack Dee One but was held back by his fellow housemates Angel and Lolu . Big Brother found this unacceptable and issued him a strike. Khloe on the other hand was disqualified for comments she made to K-Brule, calling his mother a whore. K-Brule and Khloe already had two strikes and the fresh strikes made it three. The rule of the reality show is a housemate is automatically disqualified if issued three strikes. Read here.Khloe who feels she was cheated, shared the open letter hours after the current housemates, Mercy and Tacha almost fought each other during a heated argument on Friday morning. Read her post below:Taking to his twitter page, winner of Big Brother Africa 5 edition, Uti Nwachukwu, also wondered why Biggie is yet to disqualify Tacha. He later pleaded with Big Brother not to disqualify any housemate in order to shame the bittered street fighter housemate on 99th day.See his post below:Isilomo, a 2019 pepper them housemate who was the first to be evicted this season also called for Tacha's disqualification for putting her hands on Mercy.