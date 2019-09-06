



Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, has done well in the state more than his predecessors.





Speaking on Thursday during a meeting of the national working committee at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, Oshiomhole said the governor’s performance in three years is beyond what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in the state achieved for 13 years.





The party chairman asked residents of the state to support the governor for another term in order to continue his infrastructural programmes.





“Bello did not only inherit salary arrears from his predecessors which he had defrayed but also inherited burdens of infrastructure, projects approved and money paid but were not executed and the governor is doing all such projects today,“ he said.





”Even our party’s enemies will agree with us that Yahaya Bello has done well in the area of security. If the people are not secured, no meaningful development can take place.





”I have people who live in Kogi State and we all know the level of insecurity in that state before. But today you can all agree with me that the current governor has addressed the issue of security in Kogi.”





Oshiomhole also noted that other aspirants who lost at the primary election to Bello have agreed to work with the governor.





“We have had an extensive conversation as APC family to touch issues that arose from the primaries in Kogi,” he said.





”Aspirants have spoken their minds and we have heard them as national working committee of the party.





”I am glad to let you know that all our aspirants including those that were disqualified and those that contested and lost, have agreed to work with Governor Yahaya Bello, who is the APC flag bearer.”

