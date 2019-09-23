Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his team deserved “at least a point” against Liverpool and believes the VAR decision to deny them a goal had a significant effect on his team.Cesar Azpilicueta had a goal disallowed by VAR for an offside call on Mason Mount in the build-up to what would have cancelled out Trent Alexander-Arnold’s opener in the club’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.Instead, the Reds doubled their lead through Roberto Firmino, before N’Golo Kante pulled one back in the 71st minute.Lampard said “It’s here to stay, so it’s frustrating. It definitely kills the moment, that’s for sure.“People pay their money and they want to celebrate, the players want to celebrate and now, we’re all going to have to try to wait a moment. It’s difficult.“I saw the Tottenham game yesterday [where VAR disallowed a Serge Aurier goal against Leicester], and it’s a shame when you’re talking about tough decisions.“But we have to accept it, it’s here, it’s not going anywhere, I just hope some go in our favour very soon.”