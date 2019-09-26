



The rehabilitation of the runway at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu has not begun one month after the airport was shut down.





Henrietta Yakubu, corporate affairs manager of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), confirmed the development to NAN on Thursday in Lagos.





On August 24, FAAN had announced the closure of the airport, which is the only international airport in the south-east region for the reconstruction of the runway.





Yakubu said that the airport was closed due to safety concerns regarding its operations.





“Work is yet to begin on the runway but it will soon, once the processes are concluded,” she said.





Following the airport closure, international flights run by Ethiopian Airlines have been diverted to Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers.





Similarly, domestic flights were diverted to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Port Harcourt Airport and the Asaba Airport in Delta.





In a meeting with southeastern governors, Sirika assured that the Enugu airport would be reconstructed to meet the standard of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.





Repairs and other renovation work on the airport runway are projected to be completed by December 2019.





