



Kaduna Governor Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has mocked his favorite sparring partner and immediate past senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on his Twitter page.





El-Rufai not only referred to Sani as unemployable, he also said Sani is not good enough for a desk role in the Kaduna State civil service.

El-Rufai was responding to Twitter user @SaifuBawa who had asked the governor to start paying Sani a salary so he could purchase some sense, after Sani’s hot take on the minimum wage subject.





Sani had tweeted that: "Any payment of minimum wage by any state not in accordance with the template of the new minimum wage act is simply a fraud. Selective, manipulative and dubious payment is simply a deceit. Confirm full compliance from the NLC & the TUC first. Not from politicians."

Uncertain whether he is good enough to be employed by the Kaduna State Civil Service Commission!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jl9S2t8LzN September 27, 2019

El-Rufai tweeted, while throwing in a number of laughter Emojis for effect.