The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered $169,850, N92 million and four exotic cars from 167 Yahoo Boys in 38 days in a joint operation with the United States’Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).The operation, tagged ‘Operation Re-wired & Cybercrime-related Fraud’, was initiated following the indictment of 77 Nigerians for alleged cybercrime in the US.Details shortly…