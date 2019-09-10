 EFCC, FBI recover N92m, $169,850, exotic cars from ‘Yahoo Boys’ in 38 days | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered $169,850, N92 million and four exotic cars from 167 Yahoo Boys in 38 days in a joint operation with the United States’Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The operation, tagged ‘Operation Re-wired & Cybercrime-related Fraud’, was initiated following the indictment of 77 Nigerians for alleged cybercrime in the US.


Details shortly…



