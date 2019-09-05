



Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has confirmed it is conducting a new investigation into the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF.





According to BBCSports, the latest investigation comes on the back of a separate case brought EFCC and one by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel.





The latest wide-ranging investigation is looking into fraud allegations over how sponsorship money meant for the development of football in the country has been stolen.





“What I can confirm is that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation are being investigated by the agency,” EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, told BBCSport.





It was gathered that the investigation into the NFF will look at allegations of wrongdoing before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.





The inquiry is focusing on money generated from the NFF’s official sponsors, domestic league’s television sponsorship and payments from a former kit supplier for all the national teams.





It also focuses on funds provided by federal and state governments for friendly matches involving the Super Eagles and the misappropriation of about US$2.7m from the Financial Assistance Programme of football’s world governing body, FIFA.

