One of the suspects arrested in Edo, a female, is said to be on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.The EFCC made the arrests in collaboration with the FBI.Benin Zonal Head of the EFCC, Muhtar Bello, told reporters in Benin that the female suspect, whose identity he didn’t reveal, was involved in obtaining/stealing people’s identification information and forwarding it to her collaborators in the United States.Bello said, “Her American collaborators use the information to file for fraudulent tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service. She receives her cut through Bitcoin. About 185 Bitcoin, which by current market value is N656,371,490, has been traced to her.”According to him, the arrests are aimed at riding society of economic and financial crimes, especially internet fraud and cyber crime.He said the zonal office arrested the suspects after raiding their hideouts in the three states and recovered over 38 exotic cars, laptops, handsets and other items from them.Bello said two siblings involved in Business Email Compromise were among those arrested.The EFCC chief said, “Also, the commission has secured 53 convictions in the period under review.”Meanwhile, the Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC on Monday confirmed it had recovered over N798m from suspects over financial-related offences between January and August.The Kano Zonal Head of the commission, Akaninyene Ezima, said over 280 suspects had been arrested this year for various financial crimes.He said, ‘’We have 51 cases at different stages of completion before the courts.‘’On money laundering, we have been able to recover N550m.‘’Over 280 suspects have been arrested for committing various offences this year.‘’Also, we recovered $690,400 from three passengers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, who were about to travel out of the country.”