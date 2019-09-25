



David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, has sacked Emma Uzor, his chief press secretary.Uzor’s sack was announced on Tuesday on the Ebonyi state broadcasting corporation by Kenneth Ugbala, the secretary to the state government.Ugbala said the reason for the CPS’ sack had to do with national security, which caused embarrassment to Umahi as chairman of South-East Governors Forum.Uzor was directed to hand over to Clement Nweke, the principal secretary to the governor, with immediate effect.In a message posted on a WhatsApp group where Umahi, information officers and executive members belonged to, the governor said his now-former chief press secretary misrepresented his view on certain issues.“I just directed the termination of the appointment of my CPS for misrepresenting me and South-East governors on national livestock transformation plan programme, of which I had issued a press statement on behalf of NEC after our last NEC meeting.“My former CPS was never authorised to talk to the press on the matter.“His position is different from mine and that of the South-East governors.“His statement is so embarrassing and regrettable. He is to hand over to my PS [Principal Secretary, Clement Nweke] immediately, while I wish him well.”Umahi recently sacked Ken Ohuo, commissioner for information and state orientation, for alleged underperformance.