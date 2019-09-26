Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Omoyele Sowore’s lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Thursday debunked the claim by the Department of State Services that it had not been served with the court order directing the release of the activist from custody.Falana said Ayuba Adam of the Legal Department of the DSS received the court order on behalf of the agency on September 24, 2019 (Tuesday).The lawyer said, “For the past three days, I have been visiting the headquarters of the State Security Service in Abuja and I have been talking to the three most senior officers of the agency, no officer of the agency ever said the agency was not served or aware of the court order.“All they kept telling me was that they were still consulting.“Ayuba Adam of the Legal Department of the Department of the State Security Service received the court order on behalf of the SSS on September 24, 2019, which was the day the order was made.“I must say, that apart from the fact that the State Security Service has been served with the court order, we have also filed and served on the SSS the affidavit of compliance with the court order showing that we have deposited Omoyele Sowore’s passport at the Federal High Court’s registry in Abuja as directed by the court.“They also had their lawyer in court when the order for Sowore’s release was made.”