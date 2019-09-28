Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Friday September 27, 2019 lost two of its personnel in a fatal car crash.A statement by the Public Relations Officer,Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja, Dr Peter Afunaya, indicated that the incident occurred in the evening at Gidan Busa Katari, along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.“The team was heading to one of the States in the North-West zone for an operation when the Hilux vehicle in which they were travelling somersaulted. Two (2) persons died in the accident while another was injured. He is presently receiving required attention in a medical facility.“This clarification has become necessary in order to debunk fake news making the round that the gallant officers were attacked by bandits. The public is enjoined to disregard any contrary information,” the statement read.