Joe Aribo got his dream debut for the Super Eagles when he tapped in an Alex Iwobi cross to put Nigeria ahead in the 3rd minute of the international friendly against Ukraine.
Aribo who plays for Rangers in the Scottish Premier League filled in for Wilfred Ndidi who pulled out of the friendly due to injury.
More details soon...
