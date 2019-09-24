Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insisted he cannot be compared to Lionel Messi, dismissing any suggestions he was disappointed not to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award.Van Dijk finished second to Barcelona superstar Messi for the prize on Monday, with Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo third.The Dutch defender’s nomination came after a Champions League-winning campaign, as Van Dijk helped guide the Reds past Tottenham in the finale.The centre-back said there was no way he could be compared to Messi, who scored 51 goals in all competitions in 2018-19.“The people who vote made a decision and you have to accept it,” Van Dijk told reporters.“That’s just the case and as players you can’t compare me and Messi because it’s totally different.“I’m very proud to be here.”