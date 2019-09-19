



Music producer, Don Jazzy has shared his opinion over CBN’S latest policy to attach charges to cash deposits or withdrawals made by customers.It was gathered that the Central Bank of Nigeria announced that deposits or withdrawals above N500,000 by customers will attract charges going forward.The objective of the “transaction fees” is to give vent to the Central Bank’s plan designed to reduce cash in use.CBN Payments System Management Department Director, Sam Okojere on Tuesday announced the take-off of the charges in a statement.Reacting via Twitter, Don Jazzy said the motive of the new policy was an act of desperation to generate revenue.“My dear, the whole thing just reeks of a desperate move to generate revenue.“When they load their own stolen money in the bank, they don’t care whatever charges they have to pay”, he wrote.