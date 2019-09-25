Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy on September 24, 2018, quit smoking after indulging in the habit for several years.A year after quitting his smoking habit, Don Jazzy took to his Twitter to announce that he has kept to his promise. “Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls 😁 hehe,” he tweeted.When a fan asked how he was able to quit smoking and not return to the habit, Don Jazzy responded writing, “I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started overeating sha. After like 2 months you will be aiight.”In the same vein, Davido has also vowed to stop smoking hours after Don Jazzy marked one year of not smoking.The singer arrived at the city of Los Angeles, California in the United States of America when he made the announcement.On his Instagram stories published on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Davido posted a short video of himself holding a pack of Malboro cigarettes with the caption, ‘Quitting soon’.