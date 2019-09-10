



Timi Dakolo, Nigerian gospel singer, has dismissed claims that Busola, his wife, demanded N10 million in settlement for the sexual assault allegations against Biodun Fatoyinbo, pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).





The trio has been embroiled in a legal battle after Busola, a celebrity photographer, claimed that the clergyman raped her on two occasions while she was a teenager.





On Monday, the federal high court sitting in Abuja served Fatoyinbo a summon document, ordering him to make an appearance within 14 days.





The document also captures Busola’s demand that the court compels the COZA pastor to publish a clearly worded apology on the front page of at least two national newspapers and two national TVs for seven consecutive days, the cost of which was valued at N10 million.

The celebrity photographer, however, became the centre of attention on Monday following reports that she demanded that Fatoyinbo pays the sum of N10 million to cover her legal fees.





In his reaction, Timi urged fans never to join the fray in believing lies.





“They say I dey look for N10 million. How much be 10 million? One weekend show! See, do you see this studio? Do you know how much I pay for it? Some Nigerians don’t have sense!,” he said in a video shared on Instagram.





“They should better come and enjoy my life. Do I look like 10 million is my problem? Don’t go and be believing these lies. I was in the studio when someone buzzed me that ‘Timi, you asked for 10 million?”

TIMI Dakolo is asking Nigerians if 10million is his problem.🙄 and to have sense before they comment, He is actually right in saying that Nigerians need to ‘ask questions’. - Same thing I suggested when his wife came out with her allegations. true Nigerians need to have sense.🙄 pic.twitter.com/bL3eO568ls

— Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) September 10, 2019

