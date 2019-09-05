Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has rejected the results of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Kogi state.





Melaye, who was seeking to fly the party’s flag as the governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Kogi, lost out to Musa Wada, brother of Idris Wada, ex-governor of the state.





Wada polled 748 votes to clinch PDP’s ticket while Melaye, who came fourth, secured 70.





Abubakar Ibrahim, a son of Abubakar Audu, a former governor of the state, came second with 710 votes.

But in a tweet on Wednesday night, the senator said it was ridiculous to declare the final results when his votes already sorted in eight out of 10 ballot boxes were missing.





He said the outcome of the election is “totally” unacceptable.





“It is ridiculous to declare a final result of PDP Governorship primary election in Kogi State when my votes sorted out yesterday in 8 out of 10 ballot boxes are missing,” Melaye tweeted.





“Only to declare votes in 2 out of 10 ballot boxes as my votes. Totally unacceptable.”

Some Twitter users commenting on tweet mocked him while others showed solidarity. Others took a swipe at his party.

Ajekun iya ni o je... 🤣 — MainStreetEnt. (@MainStreetEnt20) September 4, 2019





Unfortunately, your party does this to you not



Who are you gonna blame now?



This should let you know what goes around comes around The earlier one realized that winning every time is the most difficult task to attain the better for the person.Unfortunately, your party does this to you not @MBuhari ..Who are you gonna blame now?This should let you know what goes around comes around September 5, 2019

Democracy aint for some people — OpenedMind💎 (@PenEffect) September 4, 2019

That’s PDP for you — Anthony omereji (@tony25941507) September 4, 2019

I agree with you, infact it is very rediculous, we no go gree. — Mustapha Mubarak (@Mustaph12342520) September 5, 2019

That’s the PDP way! 🤣 kpele 🙋🏽‍♂️ — Sani Suleiman (@sanisuleimanu) September 4, 2019

He will start his career in Music soon and featuring Davido too

🎶 Home my Home 🎶 — JJ (@Jammboiy) September 4, 2019

Prepare to join @ShehuSani in the blogging business, but with this grammar of yours, you won't make it there. September 4, 2019

Dino. It’s is finished for you. You have met your political Waterloo!You have been exposed as a paper weight masquerading as a politician of clout. It’s Game Over. Your party has Rejected You! Prepare to answer summons of @PoliceNG on your ongoing charges for criminal activities September 4, 2019

