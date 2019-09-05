 Dino Melaye rejects ‘ridiculous’ Kogi PDP primary election results | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Dino Melaye rejects ‘ridiculous’ Kogi PDP primary election results

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has rejected the results of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Kogi state.

Melaye, who was seeking to fly the party’s flag as the governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Kogi, lost out to Musa Wada, brother of Idris Wada, ex-governor of the state.

Wada polled 748 votes to clinch PDP’s ticket while Melaye, who came fourth, secured 70.

Abubakar Ibrahim, a son of Abubakar Audu, a former governor of the state, came second with 710 votes.


But in a tweet on Wednesday night, the senator said it was ridiculous to declare the final results when his votes already sorted in eight out of 10 ballot boxes were missing.

He said the outcome of the election is “totally” unacceptable.

“It is ridiculous to declare a final result of PDP Governorship primary election in Kogi State when my votes sorted out yesterday in 8 out of 10 ballot boxes are missing,” Melaye tweeted.

“Only to declare votes in 2 out of 10 ballot boxes as my votes. Totally unacceptable.”


