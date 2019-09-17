



Hassan Marafa, former emir of Bakura in Zamfara state, has emerged deputy chairman of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Marafa rose to the new position during the party’s state congress held in Gusau, capital of Zamfara, on Monday.





He was appointed emir of Bakura in 2010 by Aliyu Mamuda but was removed by Abdulaziz Yari, who replaced him with Bello Sani, the current emir.





Marafa would now deputise Ibrahim Mallaha, the chairman, who was re-elected for second term during the state congress of the party, supervised by Babangida Aliyu, former Niger governor.





Hamisu Modomawa emerged as the state secretary of the party while Ai Maradun, the party’s former woman leader, was elected vice-chairman, Zamfara west.





Other leaders that emerged during the congress include Sani Sada, vice-chairman north, Isa Maigemu, vice-chairman central and Sule Anka, auditor.





Speaking at the end of the congress, Aliyu expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the delegates and charged members of the party to support the state executives in the discharge of their duties.





Aliyu urged them to resolve contentious issues amicably whenever they arise.

