



Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow have welcomed a baby boy in the United States of America.





The Kokomaster as he is fondly called lost his one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III after he reportedly drowned at a pool in their residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.





Shortly after the tragic incident, the artiste dedicated a beautiful song to his wife. It was a really hard time for D’banj as he revealed that he never thought he would ever lose a child and that the sad incident really broke he and his wife.

However, shortly after the singer disclosed that he was expecting another child a few months ago, he welcomed his new bundle of joy, a baby boy, in the United States of America on Thursday, September 19, 2019.





The hospital or state where the child was born was not disclosed but the mother and child were said to be doing fine.

