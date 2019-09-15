 Davido performs with Chris Brown at Barclays Centre | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
American singer, Chris Brown, on Saturday, brought out Nigerian popular singer, Davido to perform alongside him at the  Barclays Centre stop of his Indigo Tour.

 Brown shared a photo of the duo on his verified Instagram handle on Sunday, simply captioning it with Davido’s handle.

 Davido and Brown had months back released a song, on which they both worked, titled, ‘Blow My Mind.’


 Davido shared videos of his performance via his Instagram stories in the early hours of Saturday.

 See Brown’s post:

