American singer, Chris Brown, on Saturday, brought out Nigerian popular singer, Davido to perform alongside him at the Barclays Centre stop of his Indigo Tour.





Brown shared a photo of the duo on his verified Instagram handle on Sunday, simply captioning it with Davido’s handle.





Davido and Brown had months back released a song, on which they both worked, titled, ‘Blow My Mind.’





Davido shared videos of his performance via his Instagram stories in the early hours of Saturday.





See Brown’s post:

