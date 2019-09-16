Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The courtroom of the Magistrates court at Igbosere in Lagos momentarily turned a musical studio on Monday during the arraignment of controversial singer Johnson Hunga Oyindamola popularly known as Dammy Krane.The complainant’s counsel and the Prosecutor, J. I. Enang denied knowing Dammy Krane as a popular musician during an argument for bail. Enang said he has never heard any of Dammy’s songs.Magistrate A.F.O Botoku asked Dammy if he’s a known musician and ordered him to sing one of his songs to the court.In his response, Dammy Krane said, “I’m the one who sang the popular song called ‘Amen’.”“Help me say amin oo, amin. Ama kole mole,” he sang.While singing the song the courtroom became rowdy as the lawyers and witnesses in court sang along.The singer is facing a three-count charge bordering on threat to life, defamation and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.The police are accusing the singer of threatening staff members of betting company Merrybet Gold Limited on 25 July 2019 and also releasing a song in which he accused the firm of breach of contract.During the arraignment Dammy Krane’s counsel, Mr Adebayo Oniyelu, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.“We humbly apply for the bail of the defendant. Section 35 (5) states that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.“He is a popular musician, if granted bail, he will not jump bail,” Oniyelu added.The judge later gave 11th of October for the start of trial. Botoku also granted Dammy Krane bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety who must be a tax payer.