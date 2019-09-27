Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to resume trial of Nigerian popstar, Naira Marley over fraud, frontline comedians have lent their voices against cybercrimes in the society.This took place when the frontline comedians visited the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday in support of the anti-graft agency’s enlightenment and preventive campaigns against the scourge.The comedians, Mc Tagwaye, Ambassador Wahala and Chuks D General in an interactive session noted that some players in the entertainment industry are misleading the youth into cybercrimes through display of ostentatious lifestyles and unedifying content they make available to the public.“We are pastors over unknown audiences, who are religiously looking up to us as entertainers. There is a need to be cautious of our contents and lifestyles so as not to mislead the general public into cybercrime,” Chuks D General said.Ambassador Wahala observed that, “Role models in the entertainment industry are not telling their audience the true story behind their success. A lot of their followers are not seeing the work involved; they are misled by what they see and a lot of them are anxious to make it like these celebrities, they end up toeing the path of cybercrime as a quick access to making it to the top”.He noted that comedians can aid the fight against cybercrime and corruption by developing contents that will speak to the conscience of the youth on the dangers of life on the fast lane.“Entertainers can join hands with the Commission by taking the message down to the youths,” he said. While urging Nigerian youth to cooperate with the Commission by staying away from cybercrimes and embrace decent sources of livelihood, they commended the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu for his determination and passion to completely rid the country of corruption and for the successes so far recorded in the fight by the Commission.Recall that singer Naira Marley was on the 14th of June released exactly 14 days after he was granted bail by the Ikoyi High court. The trial, however, resumes in a month time as Naira Marley needs to give answer to all charges leveled against him by the EFCC.EFCC leveled an 11-count charge against Naira Marley. The alleged crimes were in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act, which he risks seven years in jail if found guilty. The charges with suit number FHC/L/178C/19 were filed before a Lagos State High Court. 10 days after his arrest, Naira Marley was arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.