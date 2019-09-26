



A human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, has said that he feels bad for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.





He claimed that cabals in the President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari administration are planning to dump Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo after using him to distribute Tradermoni in markets before the last general elections.





There have been rumours of crisis in the Presidency and the senior lawyer said that all the game plan is about the 2023 elections.

According to him, Osinbajo is being hounded because of the presidential ambition of Tinubu.





“I want to say that I pity the Tinubus of this world because whether they like it or not, they will see Osinbajo as part and parcel of Tinubu,” he told Daily Independent.

