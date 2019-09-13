



Covenant University has retained its position as the best in Nigeria, according to the Times Higher Education (THE).





The organisation released its world university ranking 2020 report on Wednesday at the Times Higher Education’s World Summit at Zurich, Switzerland.





The three Nigerian universities were listed among the top 1000 varsities in the world.





According to the report, the rankings were calculated using 13 performance indicators including ratio of student per teacher, research, industry income, teaching, female to male ratio, international outlook, among others.









University of Ibadan (UI) came second and was ranked among the 501-600 range, moving from 800-1000 bracket in 2018.





University of Lagos (UNILAG) followed UI and was ranked among those in the 801-1000 range.





The report showed that Covenant University has 8,768, full time students, the number of students per staff is ratio 15: 7, female: male ratio is 43:57, international students is zero percent, teaching is 27.2, research is 14.7, industry income is 43.8 while its international outlook is 26.2.





UI has 26,684 full time students. Its ratio of student per staff is 16:4, female to male ratio is 48: 52, international students is one percent, teaching is 23.4, research is 12.1, industry income is 41.4 and international outlook is 37.1.





UNILAG has 34,056 students, student per staff ratio of 20.3, female to male ratio of 46:54, international student is zero percent, teaching is 15.5, research 9.0, industry income 34.5 and international outlook of 27.4.





THE also listed the best three universities in Africa to include University of Cape Town ranked 136, University of Witwatersrand at 194 and Stellenbosch University which ranked within 251-300 category.





According to the report, the overall first ten universities in the world are the University of Oxford (UK), California Institute of Technology (US), University of Cambridge (UK), Stanford University (US), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (US), Princeton University (US), Harvard University (US), Yale University (US), University of Chicago, (US) and Imperial College London (UK).





Commenting on the ranking, Idowu Olayinka, Vice chancellor of UI, said the new ranking was the school’s best showing since the ranking started in 2004.





“We are delighted with the improvement in our ranking. We thank the federal government of Nigeria, our proprietors, on behalf of the Nigerian people, for the usual support,” Olayinka said.





“Our exceptionally talented Faculty, staff and students are acknowledged for their steadfastness. Our alumni, friends and supporters have contributed in no small measures towards our modest achievements.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday