



A federal high court in Abuja has threatened to jail Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), for the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow.





In a notice addressed to Bichi and dated September 26, the court censured the DSS DG for not releasing Sowore despite an order to do so.





The court had ordered the secret service to release the publisher of Sahara Reporters immediately to his lawyer.





Taiwo Taiwo, the judge, said there was no a subsisting order keeping him in detention.





But the DSS is yet to comply with the order. Owing to the non-compliance, Femi Falana, Sowore’s counsel, went to court seeking the execution of the order.





In the notice, a copy of which was obtained by Nigerianeye, the court told the DSS DG that his failure to release Sowore will amount to contempt of court.





The notice entitled, ‘Notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court’ read: “Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice Abuja delivered on 24 September, 2019, which ordered you to release the applicant in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.





“This court has been informed that even as at today, Thursday the 26th of September, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely: Omoyele Sowore, in your custody.





“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”





Sowore was arrested on August 2 ahead of a nationwide protest he was promoting.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday